Macado's

535 Commerce Drive

Popular Items

Basket of Fries$5.25
Honeymooner$10.25
Ham, melted Swiss, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
Babe Ruth$10.25
Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
Wings
Bone-In Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Big Daddy$11.25
Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.
Onion Dip Bowl$1.50
Potato Skins$9.25
Bacon & Cheddar
Build Your Own Sandwich$10.85
Titanic$11.25
Roasted prime rib, melted Swiss cheese with French dip or Steak Sauce for dunking.
Location

535 Commerce Drive

Bluefield VA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
