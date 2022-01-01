Go
Toast

Macado's

See you at the DO's!

31025 Oxford Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Basket of Fries$5.25
Chicken Tenders$9.25
Breaded chicken strips, served with either honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
Southwestern Quesadilla$9.85
Sliced chicken breast, pico de gallo, crisp bacon, BBQ sauce, three cheeses melted on a tortilla.
Big City Jazz$10.65
Turkey breast, crisp bacon, melted muenster, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo, served on sourdough.
Macaroni Salad$1.85
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$11.65
Breaded or grilled chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, broccoli florets, provolone, and parmesan cheeses served with garlic bread and tossed salad.
Big Daddy$11.25
Double portion of sliced steak, grilled portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions with Swiss and American cheese on French bread.
Wings
Bone-In Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Build Your Own Sandwich$10.85
See full menu

Location

31025 Oxford Avenue

Emory VA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bella's Pizza

No reviews yet

We offer a brand of pizza that is unique to us. You won't find this anywhere else and we stand by that. We make as many thing in-house as possible including all our dough, bread and Famous Italian Sausage.

Pizza Perfect LLC

No reviews yet

PIZZA PERFECT IS DRIVEN BY A SMALL TOWN VALUE AND SERVE NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA.
Enjoy!

Tenderloin's

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated restaurant serving top quality steaks and seafood. We have a full bar and wine service. Pleanty of parking and located just beside Abingdon Cinemall.

White Birch Food & Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston