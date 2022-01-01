Macado's
See you at the DO's!
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
120 Church Ave. SW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
120 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Three Notch'd Brewing Company
Located in the heart of Downtown directly across from Center in the Square, our Roanoke Brewpub serves a locally sourced, beer-infused menu, craft beer and soda, cider, wine, and signature cocktails.
Franklin Rd Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Cabo Fish Taco
Interested in renting our food truck for your special occasion! You have come to the right place!
Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck
Fresh never frozen Connecticut Style Lobster Rolls, Loaded Fries and More!