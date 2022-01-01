Go
Toast

Macado's

See you at the DO's!

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

120 Church Ave. SW • $$

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)

Popular Items

Babe Ruth$10.25
Turkey, melted muenster, bacon, and tomato, on a hot buttered croissant.
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Build Your Own Sandwich$10.85
Caesar Salad$6.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese with a side of caesar dressing.
Basket of Fries$5.25
Macado's Chef Salad$10.85
Mixed greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, ham or turkey, cheese, tomato, bacon bits, and croutons.
David's Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.95
Paitly's Cobb Salad$11.25
Chopped Romaine lettuce, hard boiled eggs, bacon, tomato, avocado, chicken breast with crumbled blue cheese.
Wings
Bone-In Wings with your choice of Buffalo Hot Sauce, Teriyaki, Sesame Ginger, Hot Honey BBQ, Spicy Thai (contains peanuts), Sweet Red Chili, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ, and Mango Habanero sauce. Served with dipping sauce, carrots, and celery.
Big City Jazz$10.65
Turkey breast, crisp bacon, melted muenster, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo, served on sourdough.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

120 Church Ave. SW

Roanoke VA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Three Notch'd Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Downtown directly across from Center in the Square, our Roanoke Brewpub serves a locally sourced, beer-infused menu, craft beer and soda, cider, wine, and signature cocktails.

Franklin Rd Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cabo Fish Taco

No reviews yet

Interested in renting our food truck for your special occasion! You have come to the right place!

Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck

No reviews yet

Fresh never frozen Connecticut Style Lobster Rolls, Loaded Fries and More!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston