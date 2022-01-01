Go
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway

Kansas City, MO 64119

Popular Items

Quesabirria Tacos$12.49
9. Chimichanga plate$10.99
14" flour tortilla fried to perfection filled with the meat of your choice, topped with queso dip, shredded cheese, guacamole salsa and sour cream.
Served with rice and beans.
chips and queso dip$4.49
3 puffy tacos$5.95
Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco$2.79
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled steak , topped with onions and cilantro
Puffy Taco$2.99
Chips and Salsa$0.99
Supreme Nachos$10.99
Full order of nachos with the meat of your choice served with lettuce, shredded cheese, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo then covered with queso dip.
Grilled Chicken Street Taco$2.79
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled chicken, topped with onions and cilantro
Adobada (marinated pork) Street Taco$2.79
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with marinated pork, topped with onions and cilantro
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City MO 64119

Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

