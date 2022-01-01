Go
Macchialina

Rustic Italian Cuisine from Chef Michael Pirolo. Macchialina is an energetic, casual Italian taverna featuring the bold, seasonally inspired cooking of Chef Michael Pirolo. Accompanied by an award winning wine list highlighting Italian family owned wineries that have a respect to nature.

PASTA

820 Alton Rd • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1400 reviews)

Popular Items

BREAD PUDDING$10.00
Sullivan St. brioche, banana, hazelnut crumble & bitter chocolate
SIDE MEATBALLS$14.00
CAVATELLI MACCHIALINA$28.00
baby meatballs, porchetta & pecorino
SPAGHETTI POMODORO$23.00
tomato & basil
BROCCOLINI AL CESARE$15.00
toasted garlic & parmigiano
CREAMY POLENTA$16.00
wild mushroom ragu & charred scallions
ESCAROLE SALAD$15.00
PISTACHIO, PECORINO, & LEMON VINAIGRETTE
GNOCCO FRITTO$5.00
puffed bread from Emilia-Romagna
LOCAL BURRATA$17.00
POLLO ARROSTO$30.00
organic half chicken, garlic, lemon & rosemary
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

820 Alton Rd

Miami Beach FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
