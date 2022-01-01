Macchialina
Rustic Italian Cuisine from Chef Michael Pirolo. Macchialina is an energetic, casual Italian taverna featuring the bold, seasonally inspired cooking of Chef Michael Pirolo. Accompanied by an award winning wine list highlighting Italian family owned wineries that have a respect to nature.
PASTA
820 Alton Rd • $$$
Location
820 Alton Rd
Miami Beach FL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
