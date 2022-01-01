Go
MacDinton's St. Pete

A long-time fixture on the South Tampa bar scene, MacDinton’s is now open for business in Saint Petersburg, FL The beloved Irish bar opened it's doors on Friday December 30,2011 at the Jannus Live entertainment complex.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

242 1st Ave N • $$

Avg 4.1 (1148 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$12.00
Double Caddys Burger$15.00
Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Apple Slaw Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken Nachos$13.00
Boneless Wings$10.00
Malt Vinegar Fries$4.00
Avocado Chix Sand$12.00
Caddy's Burger$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

242 1st Ave N

St Petersburg FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

