Go
Toast

MacGregor's Book Nook Espresso

Come in and enjoy!

202 N Main St

Avg 4.7 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$3.25
Espresso and half and half
Oregon Chai Latte$2.50
Masala Chai Tea with foam
Iced Caramel Macchiato$3.25
Espresso, milk, caramel sauce, and ice.
Iced White Mocha
Espresso, white chocolate, milk and ice.
White Mocha$3.50
Espresso with milk and white chocolate sauce
Cherry Bomb$4.75
Energy drink, cherry, lime, vanilla, cream, blended or over ice.
Iced Chai Latte$2.50
Oregon Chai Tea and ice.
Raspberry Rose White Mocha
Iced Latte$3.75
Espresso with half & half, and ice.
Chai Freeze
Oregon Chai Tea and ice.
See full menu

Location

202 N Main St

Yreka CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jefferson's RoadHouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Five Marys Burgerhouse

No reviews yet

The Heffernan family own and operate Five Marys Farms, named for the five girls in the family all named Mary after strong Catholic grandmothers on both sides of their families. Brian and Mary moved their family to Fort Jones CA in 2014 from the Bay Area to raise cattle, sheep, hogs and chickens on their Siskiyou County ranch.
Today, they care for their animals together as a family - working hard to produce a premium product with barley finished, dry-aged Black Angus beef, pastured Heritage pork and heritage grass-fed Navajo Churro lamb. They sell their meats by-the-cut from their farm store downtown Fort Jones (next to the restaurant!) and ship them on dry ice to customers all over the country.
They took over the historic bar in town formerly known as Charlie Bob's and Cold Stream Tavern to serve their own ranch raised meats and their favorite cocktails. Hope to see you there one day!
Order our meats at : www.shopfivemarys.com
More about M5 at : www.fivemarysfarms.com

Denny Bar Company

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Etna Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston