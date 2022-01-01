Go
Machete UNION STATION

1730 WYNKOOP ST

Popular Items

Quesabirria$5.75
Braised Sirloin in adobo marinated/ melted oaxaca cheese/ onions/ cilantro
Campechano$5.75
Sirloin/ Red Chorizo/ Oaxaca cheese/ Avocado salsa/ Onions & cilantro
Al Pastor$4.75
Duroc Roasted Pig in Guajillo chile Marinade/ Pineapple/ Onions & cilantro
Tinga$4.75
Rotisserie Chiken Braised in Onion Chipotle Adobo & Tomato/ Lettuce/ Crema de Rancho
Pollo Rostizado$4.75
Rotisserie Chicken/ Avocado Salsa Verde/ Crispy Potatoes
De la Milpa$4.50
Mexican Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Pesto/ Cotija cheese/ Hibiscus Tortilla
Camaron$6.25
Grilled Shrimp/ Poblano Pesto/ Mango-Pico/ Avocado/ Squid ink Tortilla
Masa Crisps & Salsas$6.00
Barbacoa$5.75
Coloado Braised Lamb Shank/ Avocado Puree/ Onions & Cilantro/ Poblano Tortilla
Arrachera$5.25
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
Location

1730 WYNKOOP ST

DENVER CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
