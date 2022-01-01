Go
Machi Machi

Gourmet Tea Shop located inside United Noodles. We make specialty teas with a variety of toppings and flavors.

2015 East 24th Street

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Latte$5.00
Shizuoka Matcha Milk Tea with Panna Cotta$7.25
Black Milk Tea with Panna Cotta$7.25
Pekoe Jasmine Green Tea$4.00
Strawberry Latte with Panna Cotta$7.25
Black Milk Tea with Creme Brûlée$6.00
Black Milk Tea with Mini Taro Balls$5.00
Cream Cheese Foam Black Milk Tea$5.00
Black Milk Bubble Tea$5.00
Shizuoka Matcha Milk Tea with Creme Brûlée and Red Bean$7.00
Location

Minneapolis MN

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
