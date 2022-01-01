Go
Toast

Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1846 W Division Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1480 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1846 W Division Street

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JJ Thai Street Food

No reviews yet

THE BEST THAI STREET FOOD IN CHICAGO

Arami

No reviews yet

The warm and charming ambience Arami provides in its eatery is matched by the contemporary Japanese cuisine it serves. Tasty starter options include the sea urchin uni shooter with wasabi tobiko, the Bluefin tuna toro tartare bite with Asian pear and caviar and the spicy octopus spring roll. Arami crafts a popular selection of ramen noodles, of the shio and shoyu variety, as well as a vast selection of fresh sashimi and nigiri pieces so you may choose your own combination. Other popular entrees include the pork cutlet tonkatsu donburi in a soy balsamic sauce, seared hotate scallops with a ponzu brown butter and the Hamachi truffle yellowtail with mushrooms.
For a sweet and artful end to your meal, try Arami's mochi assortment, which comes with red velvet, green tea, blueberry and mint chocolate chip pieces.

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine was established in May of 2009. Beginning as a simple idea, the unique pairing of Thai cuisine and Japanese Sushi has become a dream success.
Our sushi is consistently renowned for its fresh and delicious quality. Head sushi chef brings a sense of creativity to work each day as he prepares selections both traditional and avant-garde. Additionally, we pride ourselves on offering only the freshest, and most authentic Thai cuisine. Our recipes utilize authentic Thai flavors that are hard to come by at a typical Thai restaurant, there is no place in Chicago quite like Kin.
Kin Sushi and Thai is also the perfect place for a party With a reservation. We are BYOB and have no cork fee, so bring some bottles and allow us to make your next celebration spectacular.

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston