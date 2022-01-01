Go
Toast

Machupicchu Peruvian Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!
NOW YOU CAN ORDER OUR FOOD IN WWW.MACHUPICCHURESTAURANT.COM

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

10855 SW 72nd St • $$

Avg 4.3 (965 reviews)

Popular Items

Aji De Gallina$13.99
Shredded chicken with creamy Peruvian yellow pepper Sause
Bisteck A La Parrilla$12.99
Empanada Lomo Saltado$2.99
Papa Dorada$3.50
Tallarin Verde/Lomo Saltado$19.99
Cau Cau De Mondongo$12.99
Honeycomb tribe in a mint herb seasoning served with white rice.
Half Parihuela$12.99
Tallarin Verde/Churrasco$22.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10855 SW 72nd St

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pollo Loco

No reviews yet

Peruvian Roasted Chicken
Come in and enjoy!

Cuban Guys 102 - Kendall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coppola's Bistro Ristorante

No reviews yet

Set in the lovely Miami, Florida. We offer a carefully composed menu ranging from favorites such as salads and pasta to specialty dishes like steak, fish and veal. Our food is freshly cooked to order by a team of experienced chefs and brought to you at extremely affordable prices. We pride ourselves on our customer service and our many returning customers are a great recommendation in itself. Our caring team of staff will do their best to ensure that your Italian experience is nothing other than a delightful one.

Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston