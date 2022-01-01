MacKenzie's Pub
At MacKenzie’s you’ll find friendly service, cold beer, reasonably priced drinks, great food, a dance floor and Wednesday through Saturday live music, including oldies, jazz, blues, country, southern rock, and rock.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
229 Dowlen Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
229 Dowlen Rd
Beaumont TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
