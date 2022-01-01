Go
MacKenzie's Pub

At MacKenzie’s you’ll find friendly service, cold beer, reasonably priced drinks, great food, a dance floor and Wednesday through Saturday live music, including oldies, jazz, blues, country, southern rock, and rock.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

229 Dowlen Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (131 reviews)

Location

229 Dowlen Rd

Beaumont TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
