Macklins Catering Co
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
4807 ALTA VISTA LANE
DALLAS, TX 75229
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
4807 ALTA VISTA LANE, DALLAS TX 75229
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Liberty Burger
We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.
Street's Fine Chicken
For the love of chicken!
The Gem
Come in and enjoy!
Ziziki's
Full service Greek - Mediterranean restaurant