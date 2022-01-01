Go
Macleod’s

5200 BALLARD AVE NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Popular Items

SD Tartar Sauce$1.00
House-Made Tartar Sauce
Chicken & Chips$16.00
Pickle-brined organic chicken breast, breaded and fried. Served with house made chips & ranch dressing.
Cod & Chips$20.00
Crispy beer battered line-caught wild Alaskan cod. Served with house made chips, house-made tartar & mushy peas.
SD Curry Sauce$4.00
Yes, for the fish. Don't knock it 'til you've tried it!
Sticky Toffee Pudding$9.00
Moist sponge cake made with dates and covered in a sticky toffee sauce. Served with house-whipped cream.
Scotch Egg$9.00
A sausage wrapped soft-boiled egg, breaded & fried. Served with assorted pickles, Scottish cheddar & dijon mustard.
Halibut & Chips$26.00
Small Ceasar Salad$6.00
Chopped romaine lettuce with house-made aged Scottish cheddar caesar dressing. Topped with shaved aged cheddar & house-made croutons.
Fish Tacos$18.00
3 pieces of fried or seared line-caught wild Alaskan cod topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli. Served on flour tortillas with a side of house-made habanero sauce.
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle WA 98107

