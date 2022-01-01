Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Macomb

Macomb restaurants
Macomb restaurants that serve burritos

The Coney Grille image

 

The Coney Grille

50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CG Burrito$9.99
Seasoned Ground Beef and Chili rolled in a flour Tortilla Wrap topped with Chili and Cheddar Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.
More about The Coney Grille
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb

Avg 4.6 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Super Wet Burrito$7.85
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and beans, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
Chicken Burrito Dinner$15.99
Three soft flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Shredded Beef Super Wet Burrito Dinner$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian bean and shredded beef. Topped with chili, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and green pepper. Served with beans and spanish rice.
More about El Charro

