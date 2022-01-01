Burritos in Macomb
Macomb restaurants that serve burritos
The Coney Grille
50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship
|CG Burrito
|$9.99
Seasoned Ground Beef and Chili rolled in a flour Tortilla Wrap topped with Chili and Cheddar Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.
El Charro
21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb
|Chicken Super Wet Burrito
|$7.85
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and beans, covered with beef chili and yellow melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers.
|Chicken Burrito Dinner
|$15.99
Three soft flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with melted yellow cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
|Shredded Beef Super Wet Burrito Dinner
|$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with vegetarian bean and shredded beef. Topped with chili, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and green pepper. Served with beans and spanish rice.