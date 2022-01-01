Chicken salad in Macomb
The Coney Grille
50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship
|New! Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad
|$11.99
A refreshing salad of Tossed Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Crumbled Bacon, Feta, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Avocado with your choice of Dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.98
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, and Shredded Parmesan Cheese with your choice of Chicken, Caesar Dressing and Pita Bread.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Tossed Greens, Chicken Strips, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato with Pita Bread. Grilled Chicken available.
El Charro
21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.99
Our seasoned shredded chicken, served in an edible deep, crispy flour shell on a bed of lettuce. Garnished with diced tomatoes, onions, green olives, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing.
|Chicken Fajita Salad Lunch #6
|$11.25
Strips of grilled chicken breast, cubanelle peppers, onions, mushrooms, and zucchini served on a fresh garden salad in a edible crispy flour shell.
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$11.99
Strips of grilled chicken breast, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.