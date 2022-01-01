Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Macomb

Macomb restaurants
Macomb restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Coney Grille

50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New! Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad$11.99
A refreshing salad of Tossed Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Crumbled Bacon, Feta, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Avocado with your choice of Dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.98
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, and Shredded Parmesan Cheese with your choice of Chicken, Caesar Dressing and Pita Bread.
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.49
Tossed Greens, Chicken Strips, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato with Pita Bread. Grilled Chicken available.
More about The Coney Grille
El Charro image

FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb

Avg 4.6 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$10.99
Our seasoned shredded chicken, served in an edible deep, crispy flour shell on a bed of lettuce. Garnished with diced tomatoes, onions, green olives, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing.
Chicken Fajita Salad Lunch #6$11.25
Strips of grilled chicken breast, cubanelle peppers, onions, mushrooms, and zucchini served on a fresh garden salad in a edible crispy flour shell.
Chicken Fajita Salad$11.99
Strips of grilled chicken breast, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.
More about El Charro

