Fajita salad in Macomb

Macomb restaurants
Toast

Macomb restaurants that serve fajita salad

Item pic

 

The Coney Grille - 23 Mile & Romeo Plank

50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Salad$11.99
Seasoned Fajita Style Chicken with Grilled Onions & Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Avocado and Tortilla Strips on tossed greens.
More about The Coney Grille - 23 Mile & Romeo Plank
El Charro image

FRENCH FRIES

El Charro - Macomb

21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb

Avg 4.6 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajita Salad$13.99
Jumbo Shrimp grilled to perfection with cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.
Steak Fajita Salad$13.25
Strips of grilled steak, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.
Chicken Fajita Salad Lunch #6$11.25
Strips of grilled chicken breast, cubanelle peppers, onions, mushrooms, and zucchini served on a fresh garden salad in a edible crispy flour shell.
More about El Charro - Macomb

