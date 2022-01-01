Fajita salad in Macomb
Macomb restaurants that serve fajita salad
The Coney Grille - 23 Mile & Romeo Plank
50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$11.99
Seasoned Fajita Style Chicken with Grilled Onions & Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Avocado and Tortilla Strips on tossed greens.
El Charro - Macomb
21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb
|Shrimp Fajita Salad
|$13.99
Jumbo Shrimp grilled to perfection with cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.
|Steak Fajita Salad
|$13.25
Strips of grilled steak, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.
|Chicken Fajita Salad Lunch #6
|$11.25
Strips of grilled chicken breast, cubanelle peppers, onions, mushrooms, and zucchini served on a fresh garden salad in a edible crispy flour shell.