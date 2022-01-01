Fried ice cream in Macomb
Macomb restaurants that serve fried ice cream
Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience
48856 Romeo Plank, Macomb
|Fried Ice Cream
|$8.50
El Charro
21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb
|DEEP FRIED ICE CREAM
|$6.50
Served with your choice of topping, whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.
|Fried Ice Cream
|$6.50
Served with your choice of honey, strawberry, caramel, or chocolate topping, with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon.