Quesadillas in Macomb
Macomb restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Coney Grille
50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.49
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99
Our house-made filling of Grilled Chicken, Onions and Peppers with Cheddar Cheese melted in a Grilled Flour Tortilla. Garnished with Salsa and Sour Cream. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.
El Charro
21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb
|Full Meat Quesadilla
|$10.50
2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & seasoned ground beef, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
|Half Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.99
Soft flour tortilla filled with melted white and yellow cheese, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
|Full Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.05
2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white and yellow cheese, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.