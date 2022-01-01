Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Macomb

Macomb restaurants
Macomb restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Coney Grille image

 

The Coney Grille

50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship

Cheese Quesadilla$7.49
Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Our house-made filling of Grilled Chicken, Onions and Peppers with Cheddar Cheese melted in a Grilled Flour Tortilla. Garnished with Salsa and Sour Cream. Served with your choice of Soup, Salad or Coleslaw.
More about The Coney Grille
FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb

Avg 4.6 (198 reviews)
Full Meat Quesadilla$10.50
2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white, cheese, melted yellow cheese & seasoned ground beef, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Half Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
Soft flour tortilla filled with melted white and yellow cheese, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Full Cheese Quesadilla$8.05
2 Soft flour tortillas filled with melted white and yellow cheese, jalapeño peppers. Topped with melted white and yellow cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about El Charro

