Tacos in Macomb

Macomb restaurants
Macomb restaurants that serve tacos

Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience image

 

Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience

48856 Romeo Plank, Macomb

Avg 4.7 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.00
Wok Fired Shrimp Tacos$15.00
More about Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience
The Coney Grille image

 

The Coney Grille

50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coney Taco$3.99
Seasoned Ground Beef topped with Chili, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese in a Steamed Bun. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
More about The Coney Grille
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb

Avg 4.6 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Sticks$2.95
Puffy taco sticks topped with Parmesan cheese.
Taco Beans & Rice Lunch Special #9$7.75
Unique soft puffy shell taco with ground beef. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
Cheese Taco$5.70
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with melted cheese, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.
More about El Charro

