Tacos in Macomb
Macomb restaurants that serve tacos
Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience
48856 Romeo Plank, Macomb
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
|Wok Fired Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
The Coney Grille
50882 Romeo Plank, Macomb Towmship
|Coney Taco
|$3.99
Seasoned Ground Beef topped with Chili, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese in a Steamed Bun. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
El Charro
21519 21 Mile Rd, Macomb
|Taco Sticks
|$2.95
Puffy taco sticks topped with Parmesan cheese.
|Taco Beans & Rice Lunch Special #9
|$7.75
Unique soft puffy shell taco with ground beef. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
|Cheese Taco
|$5.70
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with melted cheese, lettuce, white cheese, and tomato.