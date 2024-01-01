Cinnamon rolls in Macon
Macon restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Z Beans Coffee | Mercer Village
Z Beans Coffee | Mercer Village
1635 Montpelier Ave, Macon
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.75
More about Holy Pie Pizzeria - Houston Rd - 5797 Houston Road Suite K
Holy Pie Pizzeria - Houston Rd - 5797 Houston Road Suite K
5797 Houston Road Suite K, Macon
|1 Holy Pie! Cinnamon Roll
|$2.99
Holy Pie! huge freshly baked cinnamon roll with our delicious cream cheese icing
|4 Holy Pie! Cinnamon Rolls
|$10.99
4 of our huge freshly baked cinnamon rolls topped with our cream cheese icing. Guaranteed to make you say Holy pie!