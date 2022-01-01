Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green beans in
Macon
/
Macon
/
Green Beans
Macon restaurants that serve green beans
SEAFOOD
Kudzu Seafood Company
512 Poplar St, Macon
Avg 5
(423 reviews)
Green Bean Salad
$2.95
Sauteed Green Beans
$4.44
More about Kudzu Seafood Company
VIBEZ
401A Cherry Street, Macon
No reviews yet
Green Beans
$5.00
More about VIBEZ
