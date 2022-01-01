Grits in Macon
Macon restaurants that serve grits
SANDWICHES
Oliver's Corner Bistro
496 Second Street, Macon
|Shrimp N Grits
|$22.00
Backup Seafood Special on Sunday
SEAFOOD
Kudzu Seafood Company
512 Poplar St, Macon
|BBQ Shrimp & Cheese Grits
|$12.49
Gulf shrimp seasoned with our house barbecue rub and grilled with Tasso ham served over cheese grits.
|Cajun Scallops w/ Tasso Cheese Grits
|$16.95
Cajun grilled scallops served over Tasso cheese grits.
|Cheese Grits
|$2.49