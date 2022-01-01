Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Macon

Macon restaurants
Toast

Macon restaurants that serve grits

Oliver's Corner Bistro image

SANDWICHES

Oliver's Corner Bistro

496 Second Street, Macon

Avg 4.7 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp N Grits$22.00
Backup Seafood Special on Sunday
More about Oliver's Corner Bistro
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Kudzu Seafood Company

512 Poplar St, Macon

Avg 5 (423 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Shrimp & Cheese Grits$12.49
Gulf shrimp seasoned with our house barbecue rub and grilled with Tasso ham served over cheese grits.
Cajun Scallops w/ Tasso Cheese Grits$16.95
Cajun grilled scallops served over Tasso cheese grits.
Cheese Grits$2.49
More about Kudzu Seafood Company
VIBEZ image

 

VIBEZ

401A Cherry Street, Macon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Cheese Grits$5.00
More about VIBEZ
Tic Toc Room image

 

Tic Toc Room

408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Macon-Bibb

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pimento Cheese Stuffed Grit Aranchini$6.00
More about Tic Toc Room

