Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Honey chicken in
Macon
/
Macon
/
Honey Chicken
Macon restaurants that serve honey chicken
VIBEZ
401A Cherry Street, Macon
No reviews yet
Hot Honey Fried Chicken
$15.00
Honey Hot Chicken
$18.00
More about VIBEZ
Tic Toc Room
408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Macon-Bibb
No reviews yet
Honey Drizzled Fried Chicken
$14.00
More about Tic Toc Room
Browse other tasty dishes in Macon
Caesar Salad
Grits
Cake
Cheeseburgers
Lobsters
Bisque
Ravioli
Cheesecake
More near Macon to explore
Mcdonough
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Covington
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Stockbridge
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Conyers
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Locust Grove
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Griffin
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Social Circle
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Warner Robins
No reviews yet
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(508 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston