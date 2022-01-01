Scallops in Macon
Kudzu Seafood Company
512 Poplar St, Macon
|Cajun Scallops w/ Tasso Cheese Grits
|$16.95
Cajun grilled scallops served over Tasso cheese grits.
|Fried Scallop Basket
|$13.95
7 Scallops breaded in a seasoned cornmeal. Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
|Grilled Scallop Platter
|$20.95
11 Scallops grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.