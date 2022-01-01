Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Macon

Macon restaurants
Macon restaurants that serve scallops

SEAFOOD

Kudzu Seafood Company

512 Poplar St, Macon

Avg 5 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Scallops w/ Tasso Cheese Grits$16.95
Cajun grilled scallops served over Tasso cheese grits.
Fried Scallop Basket$13.95
7 Scallops breaded in a seasoned cornmeal. Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
Grilled Scallop Platter$20.95
11 Scallops grilled with your choice of seasoning. Served with choice of 2 sides. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces.
More about Kudzu Seafood Company
VIBEZ

401A Cherry Street, Macon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bang Bang Shrimp N' Scallops$12.00
More about VIBEZ

