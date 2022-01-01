Tacos in Macon
Macon restaurants that serve tacos
More about Kudzu Seafood Company
SEAFOOD
Kudzu Seafood Company
512 Poplar St, Macon
|Cajun Taco
|$9.49
2 or 3 Tacos- grilled grouper or shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun slaw, remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
|Mexican Taco
|$9.49
2 or 3 tacos- grilled grouper or shrimp, cilantro-lime slaw, black bean corn salsa, remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
|Taco Trifecta (3)
|$13.95
Choose any 3 tacos. Served with choice of one side.