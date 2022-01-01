Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Macon

Macon restaurants
Macon restaurants that serve tacos

Kudzu Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD

Kudzu Seafood Company

512 Poplar St, Macon

Avg 5 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Taco$9.49
2 or 3 Tacos- grilled grouper or shrimp, andouille sausage, cajun slaw, remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Mexican Taco$9.49
2 or 3 tacos- grilled grouper or shrimp, cilantro-lime slaw, black bean corn salsa, remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
Taco Trifecta (3)$13.95
Choose any 3 tacos. Served with choice of one side.
More about Kudzu Seafood Company
VIBEZ image

 

VIBEZ

401A Cherry Street, Macon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos$15.00
More about VIBEZ

