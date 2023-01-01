Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie rolls in
Macon
/
Macon
/
Veggie Rolls
Macon restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-006 - Macon, GA
5791 Zebulon Road, Macon
No reviews yet
Veggie Roll
$4.70
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-006 - Macon, GA
VIBEZ
401A Cherry Street, Macon
No reviews yet
Veggie Spring Rolls
$10.00
More about VIBEZ
