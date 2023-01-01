Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Macon

Macon restaurants
Macon restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-006 - Macon, GA

5791 Zebulon Road, Macon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Roll$4.70
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-006 - Macon, GA
VIBEZ image

 

VIBEZ

401A Cherry Street, Macon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Spring Rolls$10.00
More about VIBEZ

