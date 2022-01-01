Wontons in Macon
Macon restaurants that serve wontons
Oliver's Corner Bistro
496 Second Street, Macon
|Mojo Pork Wonton Nachos
|$13.00
pulled mojo pork atop crispy wonton chips, monterey jack queso, pickled red cabbage, fresh jalapenos, eel sauce
Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-006 Macon, GA
5791 Zebulon Road, Macon
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.