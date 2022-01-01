Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Macon

Macon restaurants
Macon restaurants that serve wontons

Oliver's Corner Bistro image

SANDWICHES

Oliver's Corner Bistro

496 Second Street, Macon

Avg 4.7 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mojo Pork Wonton Nachos$13.00
pulled mojo pork atop crispy wonton chips, monterey jack queso, pickled red cabbage, fresh jalapenos, eel sauce
More about Oliver's Corner Bistro
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-006 Macon, GA

5791 Zebulon Road, Macon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-006 Macon, GA

