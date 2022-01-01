Go
Macon Street Tacos

Amazing food cooked fresh to order!

TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

16 Macon Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco$4.00
Mango slaw, cilantro-lime crema
House Margarita$12.00
Quesadillas$7.00
Creamy cheeses melted in a 10" grilled flour tortilla with sauteed peppers and onions. Pick your protein!
Buffalo Chicken "The Kurt"$4.00
Lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese, buffalo ranch - soft & crunchy
Meal
Add a side item and a drink!
Queso & Chips$3.00
Soft & Crunchy$4.00
Pico, cotija cheese - soft and crunchy taco shell
Steak Taco$4.00
Chopped onion, & cilantro
Southwest Chicken$3.50
Corn & black bean salsa, cilantro-lime crema
1/2 Roasted Corn$1.50
Our elote is a half ear of roasted corn on the cob rolled in a corn crema and then tossed in a cotija cheese coating. It is amazing!
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

16 Macon Street

McDonough GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:15 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:15 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
