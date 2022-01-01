Macon Street Tacos
Amazing food cooked fresh to order!
TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
16 Macon Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
16 Macon Street
McDonough GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Neighborhood Kitchen
Servicing the McDonough Square; featuring southern small plates & BBQ with a full service bar. Inside dining, patio seating and carry-out available.
Crust & Craft McDonough
Crust & Craft To-Go. Redefining how Georgians enjoy Pizza, Beer, & Cocktails in the heart of McDonough. Order Online, Pick-Up, and Enjoy.
Buzzy Fields Filling Station
From a dilapidated 100+ year old bus station / gas station to the fanciest picnic food you've ever experienced, come connect with your community just like in days gone by. We want you to savor your time here. Relax. Laugh with friends. Bring your kids and dogs. Enjoy the fresh air. Make memories
We’ll do our part by making the food
unforgettable- the rest is up to you.
Starshines DBA
Come in and enjoy!