Mac's Wood Grilled

Neighborhood pub in a landmark Schlitz building. Wood-grilled USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® burgers. 25 draft beers. Indoor seating. Patio seating (weather permitting). Weekend brunch.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1801 West Division St • $

Avg 3 (197 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Tenders$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, honey
mustard dipping sauce
#2 Bacon & Eggs Burger*$15.00
Hickory-smoked peppered bacon, sunny side-up egg, lettuce, dill pickles, tomato and American cheese. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
Wood-Grilled Jumbo Wings$12.00
Pick your sauce: housemade BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Jerk, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan or Honey Sriracha
Fish & Chips$13.00
Beer-battered whitefish, fries, tartar sauce
Side Fries$5.50
Served with a side of ranch dipping sauce.
#5 Blue Cheese Burger*$13.00
Creamy Gorgonzola, crispy fried onions, garlic aioli, lettuce, dill pickles and tomato. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
Two Soft Pretzels$7.00
Turano Baking Co. pretzel twists,
sea salt, Cheddar cheese sauce, spicy
brown mustard
Classic Cheeseburger*$12.00
8 oz. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® burger comes with potato bun, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and choice of cheese. Served with fries. Add hickory-smoked peppered bacon and guacamole for an additional charge. Sub side salad for additional charge.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Buffalo chicken, hickory-smoked peppered bacon, blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, sweet corn, red onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing.
#1 BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger*$14.00
Hickory-smoked peppered bacon, housemade BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and dill pickles. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1801 West Division St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

