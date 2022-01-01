Mac's Bar & Grill

OMG! Burgers & Brew

Online ordering is for PENDLETON only, until we get Hermiston lined up.

Pendleton’s hotspot for gourmet burgers, chicken burgers, salads and now featuring The Beast (Elk, Wild Boar, Bison and Wagu) burger! Indoor firepit, outdoor dining and Gathering room available for large groups! We offer take out. We have a full bar and local brews on tap along with local spirits! Come on in and enjoy yourself!

