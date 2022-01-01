Go
Mac's Speed Shop

930 south main street

Popular Items

Wings 12$24.00
12 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
Half Slab$20.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 6 hours, finished on the grill with red BBQ sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Route 66$14.00
Half pound burger, white American cheese, bacon, & mayo.
Sm Pork$12.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
Philly Wrap$16.00
Brisket, peppers, onions, white American, queso
Brisket Tacos$10.00
2 tacos served on warm flour tortillas with chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.
Wings 6$12.00
6 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
Lg Pork$14.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
Chopper$8.50
Chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and applewood smoked bacon
Location

930 south main street

greenville SC

Sunday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday3:00 am - 2:59 am
