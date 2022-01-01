Mac's Hideaway
Mac's has been a family owned business in our community for more than 20 years. We are a non-smoking establishment and have recently remodeled. We offer great food, games, lives music, karaoke, trivia, TV's, and a friendly atmosphere.
1636 Slate Run Rd
Location
1636 Slate Run Rd
New Albany IN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Legacy Pizza and Bakery
Locally owned and operated, we offer a variety of Appetizers, Salads, New York Style Pizzas, East Coast Strombolis, Subs Sandwiches, Calzones & Legacy original items such as baked Spaghetti Squash, fresh baked breads, sweets, and much more. All of our breads and sweets are made in house from scratch and are preservative free.
Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!
Ready Set Prep’d
Healthy Quick-Service Lunch. Grab & Go. Meal Prep.