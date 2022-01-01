Go
Mac's Speed Shop

142 east john street

Popular Items

Brisket Platter$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
**Utensils/Napkins
Banana Pudding$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
Lil' Pig$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
Pulled Pork Party Pack$40.00
Wings 12$24.00
12 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
Wings 6$12.00
6 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
Sm Pork$12.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
Lg Pork$14.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
Lg Combo$39.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 4 sides
Location

142 east john street

matthews NC

Sunday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday3:00 am - 2:59 am
