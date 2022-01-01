Go
Mac's Philly Steaks

AUTHENTIC PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAKS• SALADS • HOAGIES • WRAPS • BURGERS • HOT DOGS • PLATES •FRIDAY FISH FRY

76 S Main Street

Popular Items

FULL Mac's Plate$13.89
Your choice of meat topped with ketchup, mustard, white onion & meat hot sauce over a bed of mac salad & fries.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
20 OZ Bottle Soda$2.49
Ranch-SIDE$0.50
Onion Rings$4.69
Cheese Fries$4.69
Fish Fry Dinner$14.99
Skinless haddock, beer battered or breaded served with your choice of 2 sides
California Cobb
Hard boiled eggs, bacon, grilled chicken, black olives, tomatoes, onions & cheddar cheese over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
MAKE IT A COMBO$5.29
Turn any menu item into a combo with a side & drink
Cheesesteak
Steak with white American cheese & your choice of toppings
Fries$3.89
Location

76 S Main Street

Canandigua NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

