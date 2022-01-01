Go
Mac's Philly Steaks image
American
Sandwiches
Salad

Mac's Philly Steaks

Open today 7:00 AM - 2:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

50 Chestnut St.

Rochester, NY 14604

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Turkey
Turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings
Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
MAKE IT A COMBO$3.59
MAKE IT A COMBO$2.00
Fries$3.09
Garlic Parm Cheesesteak
Steak, white American cheese, garlic parm sauce and your choice of toppings
Cali Cobb
Chicken, eggs, bacon, croutons, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion and black olives
Cheesesteak
Steak and white American cheese with your choice of toppings
MAKE IT A COMBO$3.59
Chicken Cheese Philly
Chicken, white American cheese and your choice of toppings

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm

Location

50 Chestnut St., Rochester NY 14604

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Spot Coffee

No reviews yet

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

Crazy Bowl Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salena's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

MEXICAN FOOD & DRINKS IN ROCHESTER’S VILLAGE GATE!

Bitter Honey

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Mac's Philly Steaks

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston