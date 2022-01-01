Mac's Philly Steaks
AUTHENTIC PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAKS• SALADS • HOAGIES • WRAPS • BURGERS • HOT DOGS • PLATES •FRIDAY FISH FRY
71 North Street
Popular Items
Location
71 North Street
Fairpoint NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Donnelly's Public House
Open for indoor dining.
Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Jeremiahs Tavern - Penfield Location - ACCOUNT
Come in and enjoy!
Bocaccinis Italian Bistro & Bar
Bocaccinis is an Italian Bistro in Perinton New York. Bocaccinis offers a great dining atmosphere for the whole family. Enjoy some of the best Italian food in the outer Rochester area!