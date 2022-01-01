Go
Mac's Philly Steaks

AUTHENTIC PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAKS• SALADS • HOAGIES • WRAPS • BURGERS • HOT DOGS • PLATES •FRIDAY FISH FRY

71 North Street

Popular Items

Macs Plate$9.99
Cheesesteak
Fries$3.89
Onion Rings$4.69
Friday Fish Fry$14.29
Swt FF$4.69
Bottle Soda$2.49
Philly Plate$9.99
Chicken Cheese Philly
Mac Salad$3.29
Location

71 North Street

Fairpoint NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
