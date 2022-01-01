Go
Mac's Philly Steaks

Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteaks, Hoagies, Plates, Fish Fry, Breakfast!

261 W Main street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cali Cobb Salad
Hard-boiled egg, lettuce, bacon, grilled chicken breast, black olives, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.
Fries$3.89
Macs Plate
Philly Plate
Cheesesteak
Steak and American cheese.
Country Swt Chx Finger
Chicken fingers tossed in country sweet sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo with melted provolone cheese.
Mozz Sticks$7.69
Fish$15.39
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
Cheeseburger with American cheese and bacon.
Philly Hot
Steak and hot sauce, hot peppers and American cheese.
Location

261 W Main street

Victor NY

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
