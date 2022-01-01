Go
Toast

Mac's Pizza Shack - Janesville

Amazing Pizza and Awesome Broasted Chicken!

2307 Milton Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mojos$4.75
Small Cheese$10.25
2pc Chicken Dinner$10.35
Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken with sides and a roll
Taco Medium$20.05
Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
12pc Chicken Dinner$26.99
Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken with two sides and a rolls
12pc Bucket$21.75
Individual Pieces of Mac's Amazing Broaster Chicken
Medium Cheese$14.50
Ranch
Large Cheese$16.50
4pc Chicken Strip Basket$10.75
Broasted Chicken Strips with Mojos
See full menu

Location

2307 Milton Avenue

Janesville WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Janesville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Milwaukee Street Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

drafthouse

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Janesville’s downtown, drafthouse, is a fun, high-energy downtown gastropub that celebrates the richness of American culture through its appetizing and progressive bar fare. Both the restaurant philosophy and menu offerings draw heavily from two barroom staples: beer and spirits.
drafthouse is the downtown place-to-be for locals and tourists alike. Set in a warm modernist design, the restaurant and bar supports Wisconsin's brewing community with 24 beers on tap from the state's best breweries. (The bar is also fully stocked to suit any other distinguishing palette.) The abundant windows show off the interior space to the downtowns successful relaunch.
We hope to see you here soon,
drafthouse

Lark

No reviews yet

Seasonally inspired dining and drinks made with local ingredients. Featuring small and large plates and craft cocktails in a stylish, comfortable setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston