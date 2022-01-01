Mac's Place
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
201 N. Water St. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
201 N. Water St.
Silverton OR
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
High Water Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Ale House at Silver Falls Brewery
The Adventure Is Out There! Drink Outdoors! Thanks for your Support!
Wooden Nickel - Silverton
Come in and enjoy!
Oregon Garden Resort
Nestled into the tranquil landscape of the Willamette Valley in charming Silverton, Oregon, the restaurants at the Oregon Garden Resort celebrate the bounty of the Pacific Northwest. Enjoy!