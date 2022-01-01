Mac's Speed Shop

Go
Popular Items

Wings 12$24.00
12 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
Chop Brisk Sand$14.00
Slow smoked, chopped, usda prime brisket tossed in western nc bbq
Sm Pork$12.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
Banana Pudding$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
**Utensils/Napkins
Carolina Sauce 2oz$0.50
Wings 6$12.00
6 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
Lg Pork$14.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
Mac n Chz Sd$3.50
Location

2511 south boulevard street

charlotte NC

Sunday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday3:00 am - 2:59 am
