Mac's Sports Bar n Grill
Come in and enjoy!
12650 Telge Rd
Location
12650 Telge Rd
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - TELGE
Delicious Mexican and Tex-Mex Food!!!
Krab Kingz Cypress
Anytime you see this logo, just know you've made it to flavor town! We specialize in Cajun style krab boils. Our boils consist of Lobster, Krab Leg Clusters, Shrimp, Sausage, Boiled Egg, Sweet Corn and Potatoes topped with a Signature Garlic Butter sauce so good you'll have to come back for more!
Come on in! We can't wait to serve you!
Creekwood Grill
Burgers, tacos, chicken fried steak, large craft beer selection, great covered patio, large outdoor area with two playgrounds, live music, big screen sports, private party rooms, what more could you want?
Cypress Breakfast House
Come in and enjoy!