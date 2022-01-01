Go
Mac's Speed Shop

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

2414 Sandy Porter Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1951 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Pork$14.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
Chop Brisk Sand$14.00
Slow smoked, chopped, usda prime brisket tossed in western nc bbq
Wings 12$24.00
12 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
Brisket Platter$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
Half Slab$20.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 6 hours, finished on the grill with red BBQ sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Sm Pork$12.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
Banana Pudding$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
Wings 6$12.00
6 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
Mac n Chz Sd$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2414 Sandy Porter Rd

charlotte NC

Sunday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

