Mac’s Place

215 E Bay St,Ste 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12 Chicken Wings$18.99
12 Jumbo Wings, Celery, & choice of dip
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$6.99
Side of Ranch$0.50
Turkey Rachael$9.99
Club Wrap$10.49
Boar's Head Ham, Turkey, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on a Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.49
6 Chicken Wings$10.99
6 Jumbo Wings, Celery & choice of dip
Club Sandwich$10.49
Boar's Head Ham, Turkey, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on White Bread
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
6 Golden Fried Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce
Chicken Finger Basket$10.49
3 Large Chicken Tenders with a Side
Location

Charleston SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
