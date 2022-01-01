Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Latin American

Macubana

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

228 Reviews

$$

116 Welch Ave

Ames, IA 50014

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Tempura Mac Attack(2 sticks)$8.00
Midnight Monster$12.50
Grilled sourdough with muenster, cheddar, and original macubana noodles with a side of roasted red bell peppers tomato basil bisque.
Hulk Mac-Bowl$13.00
If you are a pesto enthusiast, give this one a try. Noodles covered in our creamy pesto sauce, made fresh daily, with a "smash" of Jalapeño. Topped with melted mozzarella (pesto sauce is nut-free)
Garlic Witch$13.00
One Halloween at the late night cart a "gust of wind" (some claimed it was a witch) knocked the garlic sauce container onto our mac cheese basket, or so the story goes. People demanded their Mac Attacks anyway, behold the garilc mac combination was born. Made with our original macubana alfredo sauce. If you love cheese and garlic, this one is for you!
Gyro$12.00
Rotisserie lamb/beef meat, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce, feta, and kalamata olives on Pita Bread with belgian fries.
Yucca Fries$5.00
Side Fries$1.50
Original Mac-Bowl$11.50
Noodles covered in our fresh and melty alfredo sauce, parmesan, gorgonzola, pepperjack, topped with cheddar cheese and muenster cheese. If you are a fan of our Tempura Mac Attack served at our late night cart, this is one you've gotta try!
Pulled Pork Cubano$13.00
Pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard, with belgian fries
Carbonara Dream-Bowl$12.00
This one is for the bacon lovers. Noodles covered in our original macubana alfredo sauce with bacon and a hint of onions. Topped with the perfect amount of gouda cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Website

Location

116 Welch Ave, Ames IA 50014

Directions

