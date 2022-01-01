Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Latin American
Macubana
Closed today
228 Reviews
$$
116 Welch Ave
Ames, IA 50014
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Location
116 Welch Ave, Ames IA 50014
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Blue Owl Bar
College Bar
Es Tas Bar and Grill
Campustown's go to bar & grill since 2003. If you haven't tried the tacos you should. If you have then you know what we are talking about.
Es Tas Food Truck #1
Come in and enjoy!
Big Acai Bowls
Welcome to Big Acai Bowls - Ames, located next to Iowa State University! We are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Fri 9:00 - 7:00 , and Sat-Sun 9:00 - 5:00. Pick-up lead times may vary depending on volume of orders. During the COVID-19 crisis, we ask that you please come at your scheduled pick-up time only.