Macungie restaurants you'll love

Uno Taqueria
1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown
|Popular items
|Birria Empanada
Handmade double corn tortilla, filled with melted cheese, beef stew simmered in roasted tomatoes and chili paste , and finished with sour cream, pico de gallo & avocado mousse.
|Single taco Shrimp
|$4.99
Deep fried beer battered shrimp over a chipotle coleslaw, finished with, mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pickled red onions.
|Single taco Baja fish
|$4.99
Deep fried Beer battered fish fillet over a chipotle coleslaw, accompanied with mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pico de gallo.
Casa Catrina
1905 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Popular items
|Baja Fish tacos
|$12.99
|Tacos Carnitas (Pork)
|$12.99
|Guacamole ( 6 onz)
|$5.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.99
Our juicy breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauce
|Boneless Wings
|$9.99
Lightly breaded tender chunks of boneless white meat chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Buckeye Burger
|$10.99
Our fresh 8oz. hand-pressed burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with your choice of cheese served on a buttery brioche bun
SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS
Savory Grille
2934 Seisholtzville Rd, Macungie
|Popular items
|Savory Grilled Skirt @ Home
|$64.00
Rising River Brewing
1955 Willow Lane, Macungie
Three Little Birds Distillery
1955 Willow Lane, Macungie