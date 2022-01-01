Macungie restaurants you'll love

Macungie restaurants
Toast
  •
  • Macungie

Macungie's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Macungie restaurants

Uno Taqueria image

 

Uno Taqueria

1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Birria Empanada
Handmade double corn tortilla, filled with melted cheese, beef stew simmered in roasted tomatoes and chili paste , and finished with sour cream, pico de gallo & avocado mousse.
Single taco Shrimp$4.99
Deep fried beer battered shrimp over a chipotle coleslaw, finished with, mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pickled red onions.
Single taco Baja fish$4.99
Deep fried Beer battered fish fillet over a chipotle coleslaw, accompanied with mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pico de gallo.
Casa Catrina image

 

Casa Catrina

1905 Brookside Road, Macungie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Fish tacos$12.99
Tacos Carnitas (Pork)$12.99
Guacamole ( 6 onz)$5.99
Buckeye Tavern image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$7.99
Our juicy breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Boneless Wings$9.99
Lightly breaded tender chunks of boneless white meat chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Buckeye Burger$10.99
Our fresh 8oz. hand-pressed burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with your choice of cheese served on a buttery brioche bun
Savory Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS

Savory Grille

2934 Seisholtzville Rd, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Savory Grilled Skirt @ Home$64.00
Restaurant banner

 

Rising River Brewing

1955 Willow Lane, Macungie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Three Little Birds Distillery

1955 Willow Lane, Macungie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Macungie

Baja Fish Tacos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Fish Tacos

