Baja fish tacos in Macungie

Uno Taqueria
1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown
|Birria Empanada
Handmade double corn tortilla, filled with melted cheese, beef stew simmered in roasted tomatoes and chili paste , and finished with sour cream, pico de gallo & avocado mousse.
|Single taco Shrimp
|$4.99
Deep fried beer battered shrimp over a chipotle coleslaw, finished with, mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pickled red onions.
|Single taco Baja fish
|$4.99
Deep fried Beer battered fish fillet over a chipotle coleslaw, accompanied with mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pico de gallo.