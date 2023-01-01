Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Macungie

Macungie restaurants
Macungie restaurants that serve boneless wings

Delizioso Italian Grill

1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Wings$12.00
Sweet Red Chili, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, Garlic Honey BBQ Sauce, Classic Buffalo, Hot
More about Delizioso Italian Grill
Boneless Wings image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Korean BBQ Boneless Wings$9.99
Our signature boneless wings tossed in a Korean bbq sauce then finished with sesame seeds. Paired with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Boneless Wings$9.99
Lightly breaded tender chunks of boneless white meat chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Nashville Boneless Wings$10.99
Our signature boneless style wings tossed in Nashville hot sauce served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
More about Buckeye Tavern

