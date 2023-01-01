Boneless wings in Macungie
Macungie restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Delizioso Italian Grill
Delizioso Italian Grill
1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Sweet Red Chili, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, Garlic Honey BBQ Sauce, Classic Buffalo, Hot
More about Buckeye Tavern
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Korean BBQ Boneless Wings
|$9.99
Our signature boneless wings tossed in a Korean bbq sauce then finished with sesame seeds. Paired with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Boneless Wings
|$9.99
Lightly breaded tender chunks of boneless white meat chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Nashville Boneless Wings
|$10.99
Our signature boneless style wings tossed in Nashville hot sauce served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing