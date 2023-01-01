Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Macungie

Go
Macungie restaurants
Toast

Macungie restaurants that serve ceviche

Uno Taqueria image

 

UNO TAQUERIA

1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$9.99
More about UNO TAQUERIA
Casa Catrina image

 

Casa Catrina.

1905 Brookside Road, Macungie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada De Ceviche$13.99
More about Casa Catrina.

Browse other tasty dishes in Macungie

French Fries

Fish Tacos

Cheesecake

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Fajitas

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near Macungie to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (584 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (666 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston