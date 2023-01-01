Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ceviche in
Macungie
/
Macungie
/
Ceviche
Macungie restaurants that serve ceviche
UNO TAQUERIA
1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown
No reviews yet
Ceviche
$9.99
More about UNO TAQUERIA
Casa Catrina.
1905 Brookside Road, Macungie
No reviews yet
Tostada De Ceviche
$13.99
More about Casa Catrina.
Browse other tasty dishes in Macungie
French Fries
Fish Tacos
Cheesecake
Burritos
Mac And Cheese
Fajitas
Shrimp Tacos
Chicken Fajitas
More near Macungie to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Pottstown
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Souderton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(584 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(346 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(666 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(620 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(430 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston