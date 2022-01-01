Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Macungie

Macungie restaurants
Macungie restaurants that serve cheese fries

Uno Taqueria image

 

Uno Taqueria

1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES & CHEESE$5.99
DELICIOUS FRENCH FRIES SERVED WITH CRISPY BACON/DIP cheese & MOZARELLA CHEESE.
More about Uno Taqueria
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buckeye Cheese Fries$6.99
Everyone has them but not as good as ours! Our crispy thick-cut steak fried piled high with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese then baked in the oven. Jazz it up with bacon or chili ($1.99 extra)
More about Buckeye Tavern

